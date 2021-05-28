Marvell's New PCIe 5.0 SSD Controllers Have 14 GBps of Throughput
Marvell has introduced the industry's first SSD controllers for NVMe 1.4b-compliant drives that will feature a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface. The Bravera SC5 controllers are designed primarily for bandwidth and performance-hungry servers used in cloud data centers. They will provide up to 14 TB/s throughput as well as up to 2 million random read IOPS, with the former being two times faster than today's fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Marvell's new controllers have already gained support from various industrial partners, including AMD, Intel, Facebook, Microsoft, and Renesas.www.tomshardware.com