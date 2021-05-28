Marvell's New PCIe 5.0 SSD Controllers Have 14 GBps of Throughput

Untold millions of people have rushed to render aid to others as the Covid pandemic has gripped the globe, but those individual contributions took different forms. Some of us did what we could and helped by donating spare computing cycles to distributed computing, which helps researchers use the power of everyday home computers and devices to search for cures. Unfortunately, the result of that work isn't always clear in the public eye, but Nature Chemistry has revealed that Folding@Home, the distributed supercomputer to which anyone can lend their system's computing power, enabled researchers to simulate the proteome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.