Marvell's New PCIe 5.0 SSD Controllers Have 14 GBps of Throughput

By Anton Shilov
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvell has introduced the industry's first SSD controllers for NVMe 1.4b-compliant drives that will feature a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface. The Bravera SC5 controllers are designed primarily for bandwidth and performance-hungry servers used in cloud data centers. They will provide up to 14 TB/s throughput as well as up to 2 million random read IOPS, with the former being two times faster than today's fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Marvell's new controllers have already gained support from various industrial partners, including AMD, Intel, Facebook, Microsoft, and Renesas.

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

