BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,237,925 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of State Street worth $2,179,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocks

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Repay worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocks

Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retail

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of National Retail Properties worth $58,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Takes $152.15 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,203,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $85,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocks

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading...
Stocks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocks

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocks

Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 10,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocks

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

NTCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Stocks

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Financial Reports

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocks

Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $520,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions...
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $157,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.