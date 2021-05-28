Cancel
Tampa, FL

Zoo Tampa investigates 12 stingray deaths

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. [WFLA] – Twelve stingrays died at ZooTampa at Lowry Park this week, according to officials.

The zoo announced the deaths on Facebook Thursday night, noting that an investigation is underway.

“It’s with heavy hearts we share that today ZooTampa lost 12 residents of Stingray Bay,” the post said.

The zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams are examining all of the mechanical equipment involved to figure out what happened, according to the post. The water in Stingray Bay is being tested, though the zoo said results indicate “optimal water quality and conditions.”

All the test results could take weeks to come in, zoo officials said. Stingray Bay is a closed system that only contains rays, they noted.

“Please keep our team in your thoughts – every professional here loves the animals we care for, and any loss is a difficult one,” the Facebook post said. “Thank you for your support.”

Stingray Bay will remain closed for now.

