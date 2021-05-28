Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.83). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.www.modernreaders.com