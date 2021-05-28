Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.