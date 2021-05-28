Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Modi Never Bought Enough COVID-19 Vaccines for India. Now the Whole World Is Paying

By Ideas
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubrahmanyam Jaishankar is on a thankless mission. For the Indian external affairs minister, the official trip to the U.S. this week—the first by a senior Indian minister since President Joe Biden took office—is awkwardly timed, coming as it does on the heels of a dust-up between the Indian government and American social media platforms Twitter and WhatsApp. As if his core task on the trip—procuring COVID-19 vaccines for India—wasn’t challenging enough.

time.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
TIME

TIME

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#Government Of India#American#Twitter#Whatsapp#Indians#Hoover Institution#Covax#Serum Institute Of India#Oxford Astra#Zeneca#Serum Institutes#Serum Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Says to Make COVID-19 Vaccines Available to India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said. The U.S. move comes after the White House laid out a plan to share 25 million surplus...
Public Health24newshd.tv

In rural India, fear of testing and vaccines hampers Covid-19 fight

When health worker Neelam Kumari knocks on doors in Indian villages the occupants sometimes run out the back, terrified that she wants to vaccinate them against Covid-19. With India's devastating recent virus surge easing in cities, the deadly pandemic is ravaging the vast poverty-stricken rural hinterland. But here, ignorance and fear rule.
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Make COVID-19 Vaccine Free for Everyone in India, Experts Urge

The COVID-19 jab should be made free for everyone in India to boost uptake and curb the death toll from the infection, urge experts in a personal view (commentary) published in the online journal. BMJ Global Health. And approval of foreign vaccines already deployed elsewhere around the globe should be...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Indian PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines for All Adults

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month in an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India. Modi said...
Public HealthMSF USA

MSF: US global COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan is not enough

—Dr. Carrie Teicher, director of programs at MSF-USA, said of the announcement:. "It’s encouraging to see that the US government has developed an approach for distributing COVID-19 vaccines globally, but the 80 million doses it has promised to share barely scratches the surface of what’s needed. “While people in the...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

India under PM Modi successfully fought COVID-19 battle: Shah

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully fought the battle against COVID-19 and managed to bring disease curve down with the help of 135 crore citizens.
Public HealthWashington Times

Biden details plan for sharing 80M COVID-19 vaccine doses with world

The U.S. will donate three-quarters of the 80 million COVID-19 shots it set aside for the world through COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing partnership, while the remaining 25% will be sent to countries reeling from surges in the coronavirus. “As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the...
Public Healthinvestorsking.com

World Leaders Unite to Commit to Global Equitable Access for COVID-19 Vaccines

World leaders joined forces at the “One World Protected”- Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) Summit hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Gavi Board Chair, José Manuel Barroso to pledge their support to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) securing US$ 2.4 billion, reaching a total of US$ 9.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccine procurement. In addition, donors have pledged US$ 775 million for vaccine delivery.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: India top court criticises vaccination drive

India's Supreme Court has sharply criticised the federal government over its coronavirus vaccination programme. The judges asked the government to explain why it was mandatory to register on an app for getting a jab. The court said this would hamper vaccinations across rural India where internet access is difficult. The...
ScienceBangor Daily News

What the world should learn from India’s COVID-19 cataclysm

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Mihir Swarup Sharma is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. In cities at least, India’s nightmarish second wave of COVID-19 finally seems to be ebbing. Delhi...
Healthnewpaper24.com

India’s Serum Institute, the world’s greatest Covid-19 vaccine producer, is on the centre of world scarcity – NEWPAPER24

India’s Serum Institute, the world’s greatest Covid-19 vaccine producer, is on the centre of world scarcity. Around the globe, from Bangladesh to Nepal to Rwanda, susceptible hotspots have been grappling with stalled Covid-19 vaccination programmes as they run out of doses. A lot of these shortages might be traced again to a single firm: the Serum Institute of India.The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum was final yr named a high provider of Covid-19 pictures to Covax, the World Well being Group-backed initiative geared toward securing an equitable international roll-out. However the Indian firm has been dogged by…
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

COVID-19: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 24-crore mark

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. According to an official release, 33,79,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. “A total of 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses...
Worldtri-lakestribune.net

World leaders to pledge funding for COVID-19 vaccine effort

Countries and private donors pledged almost US$2.4 billion on Wednesday to the Covax vaccine-sharing plan, expanding efforts to make Covid-19 shots more available to people in poorer nations. Japan is donating another $800 million to the COVAX facility, in addition to the $200 million the country has already disbursed, Prime...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Women falling behind in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Many more men in India have received COVID-19 vaccines than women, government data showed on Tuesday, highlighting gender disparity in the country’s immunisation drive that has also disadvantaged the rural population. India has partly or fully vaccinated about 101 million men, nearly 17% more than women....
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand says has enough supplies for start of COVID-19 vaccinations

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will have its promised amount of COVID-19 vaccines for use during this month, a health official said on Friday, amid supply concern and public anxiety ahead of a so far chaotic mass immunisation drive. Some hospitals have postponed vaccination appointments citing lack of supply, the hospitals...