Modi Never Bought Enough COVID-19 Vaccines for India. Now the Whole World Is Paying

India’s Serum Institute, the world’s greatest Covid-19 vaccine producer, is on the centre of world scarcity. Around the globe, from Bangladesh to Nepal to Rwanda, susceptible hotspots have been grappling with stalled Covid-19 vaccination programmes as they run out of doses. A lot of these shortages might be traced again to a single firm: the Serum Institute of India.The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum was final yr named a high provider of Covid-19 pictures to Covax, the World Well being Group-backed initiative geared toward securing an equitable international roll-out. However the Indian firm has been dogged by…