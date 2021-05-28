Piers Morgan Triggers 'Friends' Fans with Hurtful Words Against SItcom
Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to share his complete disinterest in Friends, labeling the program as 'overrated,' after the 'Friends Reunion' Special on May 27. The TV presenter spoke out as UK viewers also get to watch the eagerly-anticipated reunion episode of the sitcom. 'Friends' casts Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, reunited after almost twenty years apart to the iconic comedy's original soundstage for a real-life unscripted celebration of the 1994 show.