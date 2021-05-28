Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Exhausted, Risking a Pullback

Today, the most important event will be the monetary policy update of the US Federal Reserve. This is at a time when expectations increased that the date of the policy tightening was imminent, amid the rise of US inflation to its highest level since 2008. The labor market improved with the resumption of economic activity in the United States in light of the progress in the pace of vaccination. Since the beginning of the week's trading, the price of the euro-dollar has settled in a range between the level of 1.2094 and the level of 1.2147, before settling around the level of 1.2125 at the time of writing the analysis.