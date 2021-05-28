Cancel
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Exhausted, Risking a Pullback

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD: Price action in the Euro is beginning to look exhausted as the break above the Feb high (1.2242) lacked any notable follow-through. That said, the pullback thus far has been capped by support at 1.2170-80, which also coincides with the rising trendline from the YTD low. However, should the pair close below, risks will start to turn towards more EUR/USD selling. While there is little in the way of newsflow day, focus is on next weeks key data, in which the latest US NFP report will be released.

www.dailyfx.com
