LONGUEUIL, QC - Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) is pleased to announce it will issue quotas for a minimum of 3 million new taps to its members over the next two years. The decision comes after an average maple syrup harvest in 2021, combined with significant increases in sales and exports of product. With a need for supply to keep up with demand, the conclusion is evident: Québec's maple industry is booming!