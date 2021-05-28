The Smashing Pumpkins to host 30th anniversary Gish livestream event
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a livestream listening party for the 30th anniversary of their debut studio album, Gish. Hosted by frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, the two-hour event will be broadcast from Corgan's Highland Park cafe, Madame Zuzu's Teashop, on May 29, and will feature a live vinyl listening party, fan Q&A and “a very special world exclusive preview of unreleased music”.www.guitarworld.com