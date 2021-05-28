Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Smashing Pumpkins to host 30th anniversary Gish livestream event

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins have announced a livestream listening party for the 30th anniversary of their debut studio album, Gish. Hosted by frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, the two-hour event will be broadcast from Corgan's Highland Park cafe, Madame Zuzu's Teashop, on May 29, and will feature a live vinyl listening party, fan Q&A and “a very special world exclusive preview of unreleased music”.

www.guitarworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Jimmy Chamberlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Mellon Collie#The Smashing Pumpkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Music
Related
Entertainmentwaheagle.com

NCC to celebrate belated 30th anniversary

North Coast Chorale has been bringing quality concerts to the Pacific Northwest for over 30 years, and preparations are under way for their “Belated 30th Anniversary” celebration. On Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday June 13, NCC will perform many of their favorites sung over the past 30 years. The list includes a variety of music genres including some jazz, a little gospel, a touch of rock ‘n’ roll, and a few sacred pieces. To further entertain the audience, local favorites, Deac Guidi and Dinah Urell will collaborate their vocal talents with the Chorale.
Musicthe360mag.com

Rival Sons Announce 2 Night Livestream Event

GRAMMY-nominated group Rival Sons have announced a two-night livestream event, Rival Sons “Pair Of Aces”- Live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island, which will air worldwide on June 19 and June 26 at 2:00PM PT / 5:00PM ET / 11:00PM CET. “Pair Of Aces” will mark the band’s very first livestream performances, which are set to broadcast from Santa Catalina Island-just off the coast of Long Beach, CA where Rival Sons initially came to life in 2009. Performing the albums that started it all for them, on Saturday June 19 they will play their full-length debut LP, Before the Fire [2009], in its entirety for the first time at Catalina Casino, a 92-year-old venue overlooking Avalon Bay. A week later on Saturday, June 26, they will return to Catalina to perform the self-titled EP, Rival Sons [2010], from top to bottom. Furthermore, the band has shared an official trailer for the performances which can be viewed here: rivalsons.lnk.to/PairofAcesTrailer.
Musictheprp.com

The Contortionist Announce “Exoplanet” 10th Anniversary Livestream Show

The Contortionist will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their full-length debut “Exoplanet” with a livestreamed performance set to air on June 26th. Guitarist Cameron Maynard said of that:. “It is beyond exciting to announce the latest livestream concert because it goes back to our old catalog, including songs we...
Rock MusicStereogum

Code Orange Are Working With Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan On New Songs

Code Orange are working with the Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan. The hardcore band, who released their most recent album Underneath last year, posted a photo of themselves in the studio with Corgan over the weekend. On his own social media account, Corgan said that he was working with the band on “their blistering new songs.” Here are those posts:
Musicrock947.com

Code Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins frontman writing new music with metal band

Billy Corgan is writing new music with Code Orange. The Smashing Pumpkins founder shared the news in his Instagram Story, which was then retweeted by the metal band. “Excited to share I’ve been working with Code Orange some on their blistering new songs,” Corgan wrote in the post, alongside a photo of him in the studio with the two-time Grammy nominees.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Code Orange are in the studio with Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed that he is in the studio with Pittsburgh’s Code Orange creating new songs. No other details have been announced but the combination of genres between the two bands vastly differ and therefore has garnered a lot of interest. Corgan commented on his post,
Urbana, IA98.1 KHAK

Bish’s RV 30th Anniversary Live Broadcast

Courtlin is broadcasting live from the 30th Anniversary Blowout Sale at Bish’s RV in Urbana! Get employee pricing on all RVs, a free Bish’s RV Diamond Club Membership with any RV purchase, and no payments until September on your approved credit. There will be a special celebration on Saturday, June 19th with free BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Amy Grant to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Heart In Motion’

This summer, Grammy winning Christian artist Amy Grant is set to celebrate a watershed moment in her career. The acclaimed vocalist and faith-pop icon marks the 30th anniversary of her breakout album, Heart In Motion, highlighting the moment with a special commemorative re-release. Out July 9 and expanded into a...
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

Thrash Metal Legends ANTHRAX Unveil Details of 40th Anniversary Livestream!

The countdown to July 18, the 40th anniversary of thrash/metal legends Anthrax, is well underway and heading towards the big finale. A special worldwide Livestream event, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents and originating from Los Angeles, will kick off in North America on Friday, July 16, beginning at 4 PM PT and 7 PM ET, and in the UK on Saturday, July 17, starting at Midnight BST.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Pearl Jam announces 25th anniversary ‘No Code’ vinyl reissue

Pearl Jam has announced a vinyl reissue of the band’s 1996 album, No Code, in honor of its 25th anniversary. The clear LP marks the first time No Code has been available on vinyl since its original release, as well as the first time the album’s been specifically mastered for vinyl.
Austin, TXfocuslgbt.com

Pride in Local Music: A Livestream Event

AUSTIN, TX and NASHVILLE, TN (May 17, 2021) – The Austin and Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce are again joining forces to produce the second “Pride in Local Music” a live stream event, celebrating local music through the rainbow heartbeat of two great music cities. Presented by Dell Technologies with support from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, this dynamic experience to celebrate Pride will be held on the final day of Pride month, Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 PM CST online at PrideInLocalMusic.com.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GWAR Announces 'Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour' With EYEHATEGOD, MADBALL And NAPALM DEATH

Human Scum, have you received your 5G chip implan-...we mean 'vaccine' yet? Now that you've gotten your shot in the arm, GWAR will give you a shot in the mouth (of spew) this fall as they return to the road in North America. The first part of the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour" will kick off September 16 with a show in the band’s adopted hometown of Richmond, Virginia and will run through September 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and also includes a stop at Riot Fest. This tour will see GWAR playing the "Scumdogs Of The Universe" record in its entirety. Support on the headline shows will come from MADBALL and EYEHATEGOD. The band then returns to the road October 28 in Norfolk, Virginia and will criss-cross this mudball planet through December 13 in Washington, D.C. Support will come from the legendary NAPALM DEATH and again EYEHATEGOD. GWAR will also make an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Reif Dance to host 30th spring production

Students of all ages from Reif Dance will debut their 30th spring production in the history of the program Friday, June 11 at 6PM in the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. The show is Cinderella and performances run through Sunday, June 13. A live virtual offering is also available on opening night.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Tales of Arise Getting Livestream Event Next Week

Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest title in the Tales of series, and next week Bandai Namco is delivering on more with a brand new livestream. Featured on the stream will be three voice actors for the Japanese version of the game, so players will likely get some nice insight from them about working on this latest title. The stream is planning to air on YouTube on June 18 at 8:30 JST, which will be 4:30AM PT and 7:30 AM ET. Kind of early for those in North America, but hopefully the replay will be plenty for those not wanting to get up early.
MinoritiesBillboard

Elton John Set as Newest Host for 'YouTube Pride 2021' Livestream Event

This Pride season, Elton John is rolling out the rainbow carpet and getting ready to take on some hosting duties. On Monday (June 14), YouTube announced that John, as well as his husband David Furnish, are joining "YouTube Pride 2021" as the event's latest hosts. Along with fellow co-hosts Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell, John and Furnish will appear on their own YouTube channel as two of the evening's emcees, raising money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Trevor Project and akt.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GOJIRA's MARIO DUPLANTIER: 'LARS ULRICH Is A Genius' And 'Best Showman Drummer In The World'

GOJIRA's Mario Duplantier recently spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about the 10 drummers that changed his life. Among Mario's biggest influences is METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, who was "probably the first drummer that really made me pay attention," Duplantier said. "I was maybe ten or eleven years old and my brother [GOJIRA frontman Joseph Duplantier] had received the METALLICA 'Live Shit: Binge & Purge' video boxset for Christmas. We were sat watching it and I couldn't take my eyes off of Lars; the way he was playing, the color of the drumheads, the movement… it was all so badass. Right away I was telling my brother, 'That drummer is the best in the world!' That was when I decided I wanted to play drums.
MusicNME

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic teases ‘Nevermind’ 30th anniversary reissue

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has teased a potential reissue of ‘Nevermind’ to celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. Novoselic was speaking alongside drummer Dave Grohl in a new interview with Uncut as part of their look back at ‘Nevermind’, which will celebrate 30 years in September. “We’re going to...
MusicMySanAntonio

VenewLive, the Livestreaming Platform Powered by Kiswe, to Host BTS' Two-Day Online Event 'BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO' on June 13 and 14

The Concert Leverages Multiview and 4K Resolution to Celebrate the 8th Anniversary of BTS’ debut. Following the immense success of their record-breaking concerts and hit single “Butter,” BTS and HYBE are once again joining forces with VenewLive to serenade virtual audiences with their highly anticipated two-day online concert, ‘BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO.’ VenewLive is powered by Kiswe, the interactive video company.