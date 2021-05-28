The Smashing Pumpkins to host 30th anniversary Gish livestream event

Human Scum, have you received your 5G chip implan-...we mean 'vaccine' yet? Now that you've gotten your shot in the arm, GWAR will give you a shot in the mouth (of spew) this fall as they return to the road in North America. The first part of the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour" will kick off September 16 with a show in the band’s adopted hometown of Richmond, Virginia and will run through September 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and also includes a stop at Riot Fest. This tour will see GWAR playing the "Scumdogs Of The Universe" record in its entirety. Support on the headline shows will come from MADBALL and EYEHATEGOD. The band then returns to the road October 28 in Norfolk, Virginia and will criss-cross this mudball planet through December 13 in Washington, D.C. Support will come from the legendary NAPALM DEATH and again EYEHATEGOD. GWAR will also make an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival.