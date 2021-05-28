Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 immunity | Connect the Dots

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're learning new details about a fantastic report out this week on COVID immunity. Millions of Americans may not need a booster shot.

ScienceMedicalXpress

Latest data on immune response to COVID-19 reinforces need for vaccination

New research has found that previous infection, whether it was symptomatic or asymptomatic, does not necessarily protect you long-term from COVID-19, particularly against new Variants of Concern. The preprint study was led by University of Oxford, in collaboration with the Universities of Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle and Birmingham with support from...
Travelarcamax.com

COVID-19 travel trips for people with weakened immune systems

Experts say getting fully vaccinated is the most important step people can take to lower their risk of transmitting or getting infected with COVID-19. Even then, Dr. Stacey Rizza, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, suggests travelers wear a mask, avoid congregated areas when possible and maintain good hand hygiene. These measures are especially important for travelers who are immunocompromised and may not have had a normal response to being vaccinated for COVID-19.
UPI News

Study: Babies produce strong immune response to ward off COVID-19

British researchers report that babies have a strong immune response to the virus that causes COVID-19, based on a new, small study. For the research, the investigators assessed the immune systems of four infants under 3 months of age who had recovered from COVID-19, and compared them with adults who also had recovered from the disease.
Chapel Hill, NCEurekAlert

Two COVID-19 vaccines show safety, strong immunity in infant model

CHAPEL HILL, NC - A group of scientists led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian reported that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in pre-clinical research. There were no adverse effects.
Rochester, NYwbfo.org

COVID-19 safety protocols may have affected our immune systems

Face masks and social distancing have helped limit the spread of COVID-19 for the past year and a half, but health officials believe these protocols may have also weakened our immune responses to other viruses. Dr. Ann Falsey, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Rochester Medical Center, said...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

How Immunity Generated from COVID-19 Vaccines Differs from an Infection

A key issue as we move closer to ending the pandemic is determining more precisely how long people exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, will make neutralizing antibodies against this dangerous coronavirus. Finding the answer is also potentially complicated with new SARS-CoV-2 “variants of concern” appearing around the world that could find ways to evade acquired immunity, increasing the chances of new outbreaks.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencegavi.org

How vaccines turbo-charge any existing immunity against COVID-19

How long immunity lasts after COVID-19 infection is still not fully defined, although several studies have now suggested that it is longer-lasting than initially thought. Although it can be tempting to assume that if you’ve had COVID-19, you don’t need to be vaccinated, though this is not the case. This study looked at how the immune response of previously infected people is boosted in important ways through vaccination.
Public Healthprinceedwardisland.ca

Province makes it easier to access COVID-19 immunization record

Individuals who received their COVID-19 vaccine in Prince Edward Island can now access their immunization record through a secure, online self-serve portal. Starting today, anyone who was vaccinated in the province – either at a COVID-19 Immunization Clinic or at a partner pharmacy – and provided a health card number at the time of their vaccination appointment will be able to use the online self-serve portal by visiting COVID-19 Immunization Record. Health care workers vaccinated at a health care facility in the province will also be able to access their immunization record online.