Kim Kardashian Konfesses: I Had COVID. And So Did All My Kids. And It Sucked!

By now, you and the rest of the world are probably up to date with the newest venture from Kim Kardashian. Skims—a loungewear-meets-intimates-meets-shapewear brand—launched almost two years and has already secured retail space at big-name retailers like Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Ssense. Of course, as with almost anything Kardashian does, Skims launched with much fanfare and press, but I'll admit I was a bit skeptical. Celebrity-founded or celebrity-endorsed clothing lines come a dime a dozen, and as a fashion editor, your eye becomes even more discerning. But unlike the trove of those celeb brands, I kept hearing from my peers that Skims is actually good. To be even more precise, my friends called it a game-changer. While shapewear and seamless intimates have always been a thing, until Skims, they haven't been as accessible in such a diverse range of flesh-tone colors and sizes at a relatively affordable price point.