Even some Republicans are baffled Mitch McConnell made sinking the Jan. 6 commission 'a personal favor'
Senate Republicans are expected to enjoy their first successful filibuster of the Biden administration on Friday, sinking an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection already approved in the House with the support of 35 Republicans. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) worked hard over the past two days to get 10 Republican votes, proposing changes to satisfy the stated concerns of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), but it appears McConnell has the votes.theweek.com