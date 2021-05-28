Cancel
Congress & Courts

Even some Republicans are baffled Mitch McConnell made sinking the Jan. 6 commission 'a personal favor'

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Republicans are expected to enjoy their first successful filibuster of the Biden administration on Friday, sinking an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection already approved in the House with the support of 35 Republicans. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) worked hard over the past two days to get 10 Republican votes, proposing changes to satisfy the stated concerns of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), but it appears McConnell has the votes.

11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Eleven Republican senators said Wednesday that they have agreed to an infrastructure deal crafted by a group of 20 senators from both parties, meaning that the Senate could advance a measure without resorting to the reconciliation process, which would have enabled the bill to pass without any Republican votes, if all the Democrats voted for it.
Manchin outlines demands on voting legislation, creating an opening for potential Democratic compromise

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin III, the lone Senate Democrat who is not sponsoring a sweeping voting rights and campaign finance bill, has outlined for the first time a list of policy demands on election legislation — opening the door to a possible compromise that could counter a bevy of Republican-passed laws that have rolled back ballot access in numerous states.
CBS News

Biden discusses infrastructure talks, Mitch McConnell and Putin with reporters

President Biden addressed reporters on the tarmac in Switzerland before boarding Air Force One to head back to Washington, concluding his first foreign trip as president. Mr. Biden apologized for being a "wiseguy" to a reporter during his press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also spoke about the latest developments in negotiations on an infrastructure bill and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent comment that Republicans wouldn't let Mr. Biden fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if the GOP has retaken the chamber.
Biden to NATO: Republican Party is 'vastly diminished' after Jan. 6

President Biden said Monday that he‘s assured NATO allies that the Republican party is “vastly diminished,” and they need not fear a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “The Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured, and the...
GOP leader vows to make Joe Biden a 'half-term president'

In 2010, as the nation slowly recovered from the Great Recession, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reflected on his party's top priorities. "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president," the Republican leader declared. McConnell added, "Our single biggest political goal is to give our nominee for president the maximum opportunity to be successful."
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."