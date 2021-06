If you’re tuning for ONE: Full Blast 2, keep an eye on Benjamin Wilhelm. The main event of ONE: Full Blast 2 will see English Muay Thai fighter Jonathan Haggerty trying to slay his own personal dragon in Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the man who took Haggerty’s ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai championship. He’s 0-2 against the Singapore native and the main event should be something to watch, but despite the credentials of both men, neither are the fighter you need to watch. That honor goes to Benjamin Wilhelm.