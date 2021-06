Lords Mobile is one of the most entertaining games available in the market. What makes it more interesting are its amazing features. If you’ve completed Skirmish 8, you’ve surely unlocked the Familiars. Familiars provide you with unique advantages thanks to their abilities. Check each pact in the Spire and press the magnifying glass to see what they do. Above all, once you unlock a Familiar, you can use its passive abilities. Sounds cool, isn’t it? For newbies, they have to struggle a lot to understand what Familiar means and how it works. We have summarized everything you need to know about Familiars and are waiting for you to follow along in this Lords Mobile Familiars Guide.