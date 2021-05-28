Cancel
Video Games

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Guide: Getting Started And Beginner Tips

By Nintendo Life Staff
Nintendo Life
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now out on Nintendo Switch and Wii U, and as we explained in our review of the Switch version it's quite unlike any other entry in the Zelda series. An open-world non-linear experience, traversal of the world is a fresh take and survival becomes an early challenge. You don't get hearts from chopping grass any more, so you have to find and cook food. If Link's cold you have to warm him up. If you're stuck in your ways when it comes to Zelda games, you'll need to snap out of it quickly.

#Beginner#Diamonds#Nintendo Switch#Wii U
