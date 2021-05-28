Cancel
Electronics

Marvell announces its Bravera SC5 PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe expect Intel to launch its Alder Lake-S processors and supporting 600 series motherboards towards the end of this year. One of the more significant advances the new systems will bring is the support for PCIe 5.0. This new interface will double the data transfer rate again from PCIe 4.0 (which Intel only just introduced on the desktop with RKL-S). As with the transition to PCIe 4.0 from 3.0, the biggest change we expect to notice is in cutting-edge storage performance and Marvell has announced that it has already lined up the "industry's first SSD controllers to support PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 1.4b". With this controller, capable flash NAND, and system support, we are going to be looking at transfers at up to 14GB/s of throughput and 2 million random read IOPS. The max theoretical transfers via PCIe 5.0 x4 are just under 16GB/s.

