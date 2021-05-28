Qatar Airways Would Order 787 And A350 Replacements Right Away If Offered
Qatar Airways already flies with one of the youngest fleets in the world. Its investment in new technology aircraft has been continuous, and with each new aircraft that has been unveiled has come an order from the Doha-based airline. Group CEO Akbar Al Baker wants this trend to continue, noting that, as and when a successor to the 787 and A350 are launched, he’ll be at the front of the queue to sign up for it.simpleflying.com