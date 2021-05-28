Cancel
Qatar Airways Would Order 787 And A350 Replacements Right Away If Offered

By Joanna Bailey
simpleflying.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQatar Airways already flies with one of the youngest fleets in the world. Its investment in new technology aircraft has been continuous, and with each new aircraft that has been unveiled has come an order from the Doha-based airline. Group CEO Akbar Al Baker wants this trend to continue, noting that, as and when a successor to the 787 and A350 are launched, he’ll be at the front of the queue to sign up for it.

