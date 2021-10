At the Pixel Fall Launch held yesterday, Google officially announced the Google Pixel 6. This year we are talking about a flagship series instead of mid-rangers like the ones released in 2020. The Google Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro are the first phones with the first Google’s proprietary chipset and they bring a totally renewed design to the market. Is it enough for the Pixel 6 to compete with the iPhone 13? Given that Google always tried to battle the iPhones with its flagship devices, here is a comparison between the specifications of the vanilla iPhone 13 and the vanilla Google Pixel 6.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO