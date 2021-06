After around two years of delays, Ryanair today saw the first of its many Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrive at the airline’s home base, in Dublin. The aircraft had flown twice in the last couple of days, between Seattle Boeing Field (KBFI) and Moses Lake (KMWH). It had a Boeing callsign (BOE755) for these flights. But today, Ryanair’s first 737 MAX had flight number RYR82MO, for its delivery flight. It would fly for just over nine hours, non-stop, from Seattle to Dublin Airport (EIDW), Ireland.