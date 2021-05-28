Dry, Bumpy Skin? Here’s How To Manage Keratosis Pilaris This Summer

As a 20-year sufferer of keratosis pilaris, the notion of Jergens lotion ad-worthy skin — impossibly smooth, virtually poreless, and preternaturally glowing — has always evaded me. Over time, I’ve grown accustomed to the tell-tale permanent goosebumps on the back of my arms and legs (you might know the term “strawberry legs”), as well as accepted the fact that there is no cure for this common skin condition. That being said, I’ve also relished doing what I can do to manage it, and know that while nothing can banish the bumps forever (at least not yet), there are plenty of ways to lessen symptoms thanks to a spate of innovative products and treatments.