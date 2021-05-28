Five reasons why you need logistics procurement technology in 2021

If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that tasks that need concentration and focus are better done in a distraction-free environments. Ironically, the home has provided many people with a better working environment than the office their employer offered pre-pandemic. Asking people to undertake tasks that require deep concentration in an open plan environment where others are doing Zoom calls or chatting to colleagues about yesterday’s game or the weather might be good for ‘collaboration’, but it’s no good for concentration, which the typical knowledge worker needs to do their work.