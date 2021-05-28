Cancel
Public Health

Japan extends virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 28 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days. Cases remain high and medical systems in Osaka, the hardest-hit area in...

Yoshihide Suga
#Ap
Asia
Virus
Health
Japan
Public Health
Tokyo, JP
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics
