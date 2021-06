No. 1 - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021) Noel Gallagher is so popular in the U.K. that he can hit No. 1 on the albums chart pretty much anytime he has a new collection of any kind to share. The rocker’s new greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), which features the best tracks from his time with his new band, opens at No. 1 on the U.K.’s list of the most-consumed titles in the nation.