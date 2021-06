LOCATED: NYC (HQ) JOB OVERVIEW: The Ecommerce & Digital Marketing Manager will be responsible for managing the execution of e- commerce marketing and CRM strategies to drive conversion and customer retention on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands e-commerce sites. This position will also be joining the digital team at an exciting time for ICP and have the chance to be part of the launch of new brand e-commerce sites. The Manager role requires working in close collaboration with internal teams as well as external partners to create and manage all digital content, drive revenue through email marketing as well as maintain the brand image across all digital channels.