Dry county: Drought conditions lead Cape Cod towns to adopt watering restrictions

The City of Carroll is urging residents to monitor and limit water consumption wherever they can as extremely dry conditions continue throughout the region. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, is reporting that the city’s water supply aquifer has lowered almost 11 feet in the last 38 days while water consumption within the community reached record usage levels over the past week. He says the average daily water use is around 1.17 million gallons. On June 8, more than 2.68 million gallons were pumped, as compared to the all-time peak of just shy of 2.42 million gallons pumped on July 15, 2005. The city’s water conservation policy calls for a drought contingency plan to be implemented when the aquifer falls to a level of 86 feet below ground surface; a level the community is nearing with the aquifer measured at 72.75 feet below ground surface on Thursday, June 10. The city is suggesting residents fix leaking faucets and toilets and report any leaks or broken pipes immediately. They urge everyone to monitor their water bill for unusually high usage, which could indicate a hidden leak; to reduce water with shortened showers and only washing dishes or clothes when there is a full load and to reduce lawn watering to two days per week and in the cooler parts of the day. Restrictions will come into play if that aquifer level reaches the tripping point. Anyone with questions can contact the city at 792-1000.