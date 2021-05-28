HBO Max takes Bake Off to Mexico

Every once in a while we just got to get outside and put on a big, old song & dance! One of the hottest names out there to do just that without a doubt is Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here one of his earlier works In The Heights, which saw the Broadway stage starting in 2008, gets a cinematic treatment To be fair, Miranda provided the music & lyrics; Quiara Alegría Hudes is credited for the dialogue and both are an active part in this latest adaptation. This movie is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opened in available cinemas on Thursday, June 10, 2021 and uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the streaming service. It runs through July 11, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.