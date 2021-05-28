Cancel
World

HBO Max takes Bake Off to Mexico

By Ruth Lawes
c21media.net
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia-owned SVoD service HBO Max has ordered a Mexican version of Love Productions’ Great Bake Off format. The 10-parter will be produced by WarnerMedia Latin America, which has previously made local versions of the format in Argentina and Chile. The format features a group of bakers competing in a series...

www.c21media.net
