Steelers 2021 team award projections before the season

The Steelers have a handful of players set to take the next step in their development, and 2021 could prove to be their breakout year. Every year, the Steelers get a handful of players set up in a position where they can take on a new and expanded role for the team. Some of those players end up floundering, but others step up and showcase the talent that they have and break out. They go from a question mark to an exclamation point as they take on a more concrete role with the team.