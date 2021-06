The What: Lifesize is introducing significant updates to its comprehensive cloud contact center and collaboration suite as part of its Spring 2021 product release cycle. The What Else: New capabilities for the Lifesize CxEngage cloud contact center platform focused on extending channels for digital engagement, boosting agent productivity, and enabling supervisors with better evaluation and coaching. Customers can now initiate two-way WhatsApp conversations with the contact center, making it the newest channel on which agents can instantly reply to customer issues. CxEngage also now features a new type of capacity rule that defines the percentage of an agent’s capacity allocated to each type of interaction, thereby boosting agent productivity.