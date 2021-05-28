Goa: One held for possession of charas in Arambol

NEW DELHI: A woman died in Madhya Pradesh after infected with delta plus variant of Covid-19 virus. This is the first time in India a person has died of a new variant of Covid. She was a native of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. So far, five had contracted delta plus variant in Madhya Pradesh. Of that, three are from Bhopal and the other two from Ujjain. The condition of four others are stable. The native of Ujjain died on May 23. However, when her samples were examined again the other day, she was found infected with the delta plus variant. She contracted Covid-19 from her husband. Although her husband had received two doses of vaccine, his wife had not taken any.