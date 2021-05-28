Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Why the only member of Congress born in Central America sleeps with a gun by her bed

By Tracy Wilkinson, Sarah D. Wire, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — She’s called the president of Honduras a narco. The president of El Salvador, she said, was a “narcissistic dictator.”. Norma Torres, the lone member of Congress from Central America, is not afraid to speak her mind — sometimes in surprising ways — about immigration, corruption and the land of her birth. Her blunt talk has drawn so much anger from one Central American leader and his followers that she sleeps with a 9 mm pistol at her side.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Norma Torres
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Foreign Aid#Congresses#Central American#Democrat#Capitol#Guatemalans#Indigenous#Latinos#Los Angeles Times#Republicans#The Pomona City Council#Torres Co#House Appropriations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden needs a special envoy for Middle East normalization

Like much of the U.S.-Israel relationship, the historic normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states have been tarnished by the partisan politicking of the American and Israeli leaders who signed them. Even now, in their shared quest for a second act, former leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have sought to leverage their involvement in the agreements for personal, political gains. The left — intuitively averse to all things Trump — has played into their hands: Progressives lament the accords as entrenching non-democratic regimes and undermining the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Many progressives have sought to distance themselves as a result. The Biden administration must not let either side undermine this breakthrough. To the contrary, they should name a “Special Envoy for normalization” and prioritize making these deals their own.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge presses Giuliani, others on $1.3 billion defamation claims

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday grilled Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others during a hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court on the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits a voting machine company filed against each of them for spreading false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.
POTUSThe Guardian

Migrants turned away at border under Biden face shocking abuse in Mexico

Nearly 3,300 migrants stranded in Mexico since January due to a US border policy have been kidnapped, raped, trafficked or assaulted, according to a new report by the campaigning group Human Rights First. The report documents cases of migrants and asylum seekers stuck in Mexico since Joe Biden took office...
Immigrationejpress.org

South and Central America

It will be the fourth foreign embassy to open in the Israeli capital in recent years…. Julio López’s goal is to educate social-media platforms that they need to approach hate speech…. “Baal, Satanic deity, Canaanites and Jews sacrificed children to receive their sympathy,” Roberto Jefferson, national…. Security authorities are investigating...
Economydecrypt.co

El Salvador Citizens Eligible for Free Airdrop of $30 in Bitcoin

Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador in September. Citizens who sign up for state-sponsored crypto wallet Chivo will receive $30 in Bitcoin. Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele announced in an address to the nation on Thursday. To mark the...
Economycryptoglobe.com

Millions of People in El Salvador Could Soon Receive Free Bitcoin

According to a report by Reuters, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced during a national address on Thursday (June 24) that the bill to make Bitcoin legal tender will become effective on September 7. As you may remember, the “Bitcoin Law” got passed by the Legislative Assembly on June 9.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats ask Texas Supreme Court to override Abbott veto

Texas Democrats are asking the Texas Supreme Court to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) veto for funding to the state legislature. Democratic House members and legislative staff put together a petition for a writ of mandamus which included the signatures of more than 50 Democrats, state employees and the Texas AFL-CIO, The Texas Tribune reported.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to meet with Afghan president; Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Biden will meet Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House. The visit comes amid reports of a new U.S. intelligence assessment that says the Afghan government could fall within six months of the departure of remaining U.S. troops. The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John Kirby, said Thursday that the withdrawal continues “on pace,” with the expectation that it will be complete by September.