EDITORIAL: Baseball to take center stage in Enid

It’s the end of May in Enid, and that means baseball.

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series will be back at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. As always, there will be some quality action as the best teams from around the country compete to be crowned champion.

Ten teams from across the nation — from Arizona to Maryland, Wisconsin to Louisiana — will be in Enid for the event.

Enid traditionally has gone all out for the tournament, from organizers to fans. Each team will be adopted by a local youth league team and will have a local organization or business to serve as a host during their time here.

Games will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and could continue until Saturday, June 5, depending on how the bracket shakes out.

The first game Saturday will feature newcomers Patrick Henry against Lackawanna. Western Oklahoma will play Kirkwood in the second game at 1 p.m. The 4 p.m. game Saturday will feature Phoenix against Frederick, and the 7:15 p.m. game will pit Kellogg against Madison. Games also are scheduled every day next week.

While you are at the ballpark enjoying the action, be sure to check out the new Wall of Fame exhibit created to showcase the winners of the tournament since it was first held in Enid in 2009.

We also hope everyone in town reaches out to those fans coming from out of state. You will see them out and about as long as their teams are playing.

Welcome them. Show them a good dose of Oklahoma hospitality.