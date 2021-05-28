Cancel
Environment

Stormy weather expected today and tonight

By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike we’ve been talking about all week long, the high rain chances have returned to Central Texas. We’re honing in to the afternoon and evening as the best time frame for scattered showers and storms however the overall confidence in timing of today’s storms is unusually uncertain for such a short term forecast. A few different boundaries that all could kick up showers and thunderstorms are close to our area. As of the lunch hour, storms have fired up along that boundary north of Highway 84 with a few storms firing up near Highway 281 as well. A cold front to the north is also slowly creeping our way and should help to eventually push all of these storms to the south and southeast. The remainder of the day’s weather will feature storm chances, especially so near and west of I-35, but the timing of those storms has moved up from what was expected this morning. Showers and storms should move through during the afternoon and could potentially exit the area shortly before sunset. More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon will likely help to stabilize the atmosphere enough that late-day storms well west of our area dissipate before they impact our area. If we don’t see quite as much rain this afternoon, that’ll leave the door open for another round of evening and overnight showers and storms. For the time being, that looks to be a bit less likely.

#Stormy Weather#Memorial Day Weekend#Humid#Extreme Weather
