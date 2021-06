The amendment to the Climate Change Act 2021 tightened climate regulations and enshrined in law the goal of achieving greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045. The amendment was made in response to a ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, which obliged the government to take action to prevent any future disproportionate restrictions in the fundamental liberties of today’s young generation.The new GHG emission reduction targets set by the Act include:- 65% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.- 88% by 2040, compared to 1990 levels. - GHG neutralilty by 2045 (this was previously expected to be achieved by 2050).- From 2050 onwards, the country will have a negative emissions balance thanks to natural sinks.Germany sets new milestones: - Increase annual reduction targets per sector from 2023 to 2030- Enshrine annual reduction targets for the period 2031-2040 into law- By 2024: determine annual reduction targets by sector for the period 2031-2040- By 2032: determine annual reduction targets for the period 2041-2045- By 2034: determine annual reduction targets by sector for the the period 2041-2045 to lead to climate neutrality.