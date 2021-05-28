MIT-WPU opens gates for M.Tech Admission 2021

Jonathan Koomey is president of Koomey Analytics and has in the past been a visiting professor at Stanford University, Yale University, and UC Berkeley. He's one of the leading international experts on the economics of climate solutions and the energy and environmental effects of information technology. Dr. Koomey holds M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the Energy and Resources Group at UC Berkeley and an A.B. in History and Science from Harvard University. He is the author or coauthor of more than 200 articles and reports and nine books, including Turning Numbers into Knowledge: Mastering the Art of Problem Solving and Cold Cash, Cool Climate: Science-Based Advice for Ecological Entrepreneurs. More at http://www.koomey.com.