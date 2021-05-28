Cancel
MIT-WPU opens gates for M.Tech Admission 2021

albuquerqueexpress.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/SRV Media): M.Tech at MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU, Pune) is a program based on three cardinal principles: providing social context to education, giving maximum choice to the student to choose a career path and encouraging active learning. Engineering profession is becoming increasingly interdisciplinary; making demands...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
