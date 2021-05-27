Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

NaN Sightings

By Steve Eddins
mathworks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us at MathWorks like to share our "NaN sightings." Here is an example to show what I mean. This is a screenshot of the tuner/metronome app that I use when practicing music. One day, I was a bit startled when the app suddenly decided that my metronome tempo was -NaN. (Am I playing too fast? No. Am I playing too slow? No. Am I playing at just the right speed? Also no.)

blogs.mathworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathworks#Nan Miles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.13-rc6 Released With The Kernel Cycle Smoothing Out

After several weeks worth of 5.13-rc releases where there were more changes than Linus Torvalds would like to see, Linux 5.13-rc6 is out now and it's on the smaller side while panning out nicely for this later stage of kernel development. Torvalds commented in the 5.13-rc6 announcement, "Most of the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Powerful Text Augmentation Using NLPAUG

Dealing with class imbalances in NLP classification problems through Text Augmentation techniques using the amazing NLPAug. What is Data Augmentation and why should we care about it?. Data Augmentation is the practice of synthesizing new data from data at hand. This could be applied to any form of data from...
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Physical-Concepts-Scinet

Discovering physical concepts with neural networks (SciNet) In this repository, we implemented and trained the SciNet network described in: Iten, R., Metger, T., Wilming, H., Rio, L., & Renner, R. (2020). Discovering Physical Concepts with Neural Networks. Phys. Rev. Lett., 124, 010508. [arXiv:1807.10300v3]. SciNet attempts to formalize a simplified view of physical modelling thinking process and translate it into a neural network architecture.
Computerscoursera.org

Statistics with SAS

This introductory course is for SAS software users who perform statistical analyses using SAS/STAT software. The focus is on t tests, ANOVA, and linear regression, and includes a brief introduction to logistic regression. Instructor. Offered by. Syllabus - What you will learn from this course. Week. 1. 1 hour to...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Introduction to Git Flow

Git Flow is an abstract idea of a Git workflow. It helps with continuous software development and implementing DevOps practices. The Git Flow Workflow defines a strict branching model designed around the project release. This provides a robust framework for managing larger projects. Git Flow is ideally suited for projects...
Softwaremathworks.com

Widgets Toolbox – MATLAB App Building Components

Sean's pick this week is Widgets Toolbox by Robyn Jackey. This week I tried something new and picked the file live on Instagram a couple days ago. You can watch it here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CP5tHdMAUGJ/. Widgets. Starting in R2020b, the ability to build reusable components that show up in the graphics tree...
EngineeringPhotonics.com

Printable Device May Restore Sight to the Blind

Retina” developed at the University of Sydney may one day restore sight to the blind, according to its creator, Matthew Griffith of the Australian Centre for Microscopy & Microanalysis and the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering. The electrical device acts like a retina, using absorbed light to fire neurons to transmit signals. It was created using multicolored carbon-based semiconductors.
IndustryNature.com

Schwann cell gene therapies in sight

Only a decade ago, the drug development pipeline for inherited peripheral neuropathies was largely empty. Patients were left with few options and a depressing outlook for themselves and their children. Today, while physicians still do not have approved drugs in hand, a number of encouraging developments, chiefly in the genetic therapy field, spread cautious optimism. Once considered an impossible target for therapies, lower motoneurons, with their cell bodies located in the ventral horn of the spinal cord, have emerged as a highly promising cell population for different gene therapy approaches. Foremost, treatment of spinal muscular atrophy type I is now well-established with several genetic therapy products on the market. The same lower motoneurons give rise to peripheral nerve axons. These are involved in many genetically defined diseases, affecting peripheral nerves in a length-dependent manner. Creating gene therapies for peripheral nerve disorders should therefore, in principle, benefit from the experience gathered by FDA-approved motoneuron therapies. In reality, the targeting of peripheral nerves poses several specific challenges that were impressively addressed in a study by Kagiava et al. [1] in this issue.
EconomyItproportal

Manufacturing industry setting its sights on digital transformation

Covid-19 has forced the majority of manufacturers into digital transformation, a new report from InfinityQS has found. The report states that 52 percent have either begun or are currently looking into digital transformation initiatives to enhance their operational performance, with advanced analytics being a top priority for a quarter of them (24 percent).
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Taming Silicon to Interact With Light for Next-Generation Microelectronics

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from RAS Institute for Physics of Microstructures, Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod, ITMO University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and A.M. Prokhorov General Physics Institute have found a way to increase photoluminescence in silicon, the notoriously poor emitter and absorber of photons at the heart of all modern electronics. This discovery may pave the way to photonic integrated circuits, boosting their performance. The paper was published in the journal Laser and Photonics Reviews.
Technologymathworks.com

Foc of Induction motor

Field-oriented control (FOC) was developed in the early 1970s and made it feasible to control the induction motor as a separately excited DC motor (Barambones and Alkorta, 2011). Field-oriented control can be classified as indirect field-oriented (IFO) and direct field-oriented (DFO) control. Both of these approaches provide torque control of the induction motor by decoupling the torque and flux (Nounou and Rehman, 2007). There are different ways of implementing the vector control strategy according to the choice of the reference frames for the space vectors. In an induction motor, there are three distinct flux space phasor: air gap flux, stator flux and rotor flux.
Electronicsleicarumors.com

ZY Optics announced Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f//0.95 lens for L-mount

ZY Optics announced a new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f//0.95 lens for L-mount. The price is $799 and you can order it here with free international shipping. Sample photos can be found here. Additional information including MTF chart, lens design, technical specifications, and press release are available at PhotoRumors.
TechnologyOpen Electronics

Fingerprint door lock system

In this tutorial we will learn how to register fingerprints and then read them with the biometric sensor and activate a lock. The sensor works with the serial protocol, so it can be used with any microcontroller (Arduino UNO in this case) or development card. The device also has the...
Businessbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Bioflavonoids Supplements Market : Initiatives Support CAGR 2021 Top Most – NOW Foods, Amway, Nans Products

Latest research on Global Bioflavonoids Supplements Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Bioflavonoids Supplements which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Bioflavonoids Supplements market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Bioflavonoids Supplements market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Bioflavonoids Supplements investments from 2021 till 2031.
Larue County, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Internet connectability expansion in sight

Under served areas in LaRue County soon to realize improved internet connectability. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 270-358-3118.
Violent Crimescanonrumors.com

This is what caused Canon to pull firmware v1.3.2 for the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. A couple of weeks ago Canon released firmware v1.3.2 for the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. It was a minor firmware update, but earlier this week Canon pulled the firmware. The exact reason Canon pulled it was unknown at the time.
InternetPhysics World

New quantum repeaters could enable a scalable quantum internet

Quantum repeaters that can store multiplexed signals; provide heralded signals of entanglement; and operate at telecommunications wavelengths have been developed by two independent research teams. Their work could prove to be an important step towards the creation of a scalable quantum internet. If it can be built, a quantum internet...
Electronicshackaday.com

TV Ambient Lighting Built For Awesome Performance

[AndrewMohawk] had seen all kinds of ambient lighting systems for TVs come and go over the years, and the one thing they all had in common was that they didn’t live up to his high standards. Armed with the tools of the hacker trade, he set about building an Ambilight-type system of his own that truly delivered the goods.