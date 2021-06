Tours galore have been (re)announced. Bands are coming out of the woodwork we swore we’d not see in the flesh again. Venues are rethinking their layouts and fans in droves are gearing up for a summer of their life. One music fan close to me said, “I’ll attend ANY show, my genre of music or not!” I think that will be the running theme this summer. We never really took music for granted, but we took live music for granted. I, for one, don’t want to miss a single show again.