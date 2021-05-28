Cancel
Emmaus, PA

Making a memory: Emmaus boys lacrosse edges rival Parkland for D-11 crown

2020-21 has been a slog for high school students. But when the members of the Emmaus boys lacrosse team look back at it, they’ll have something golden to cherish. “Coming into this season for these 14 seniors, there are no good memories of their senior year. There’s nothing,” Green Hornets coach Stu Speicher said. “There’s COVID shutdowns; there’s Zoom classes; there’s no homecoming; there’s no crowd at the football games; there’s no hanging out with your friends.

