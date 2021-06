(Reuters) – Focus on weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * The winners are determined by the total weights of the barbells lifted. * Athletes lift weights in two movements called the ‘snatch’ and ‘clean and jerk’. In the snatch, the barbell is lifted from the floor to above the head in one movement. The clean and jerk is a two-stage motion – the barbell is lifted to the chest before being jerked over the head.