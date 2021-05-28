Clouding up with rain arriving this afternoon

Turning out cloudy with rain developing early this afternoon. High: 66. Cloudy and cool with a bit of rain and drizzle. High: 56 Low: 47. After severe storms swept through the area late Wednesday, we enjoyed a sun-sational Thursday with plenty of sunshine but with less heat and humidity. It was still warm, but more comfortable with highs around 80 degrees, the type of weather we'd love to continue right through the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has different plans altogether.