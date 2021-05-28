Enid teachers' classroom projects funded from online Park Avenue, Sonic donations

Photo provided by Jamie Aguilar

Four Enid Public Schools teachers earlier this month received more than $2,500 in donations that have fully funded purchasing learning supplies for nearly 400 students next year.

As part of this year’s Teacher Appreciation Day on May 4, both Park Avenue Thrift and Sonic Drive-In funded six classroom project requests EPS teachers had posted on the education donation site DonorsChoose.org.

According to the donation site, the projects will reach 367 total students at Carver Early Childhood Center, Coolidge and Garfield elementary schools, and Emerson Middle School.

Park Avenue funded 10 total DonorsChoose teachers’ projects on May 4-5.

Matching same-day donations from Park Avenue, Sonic Drive-In then donated a total $848 as part of its ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, which donated a total $1.5 million nationwide, according to a news release Tuesday.

Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue’s executive director, could not be reached Thursday for comments about how much the Enid nonprofit donated.

Emerson special education teacher DeeDee Brown said her full-year’s subscription to Junior Scholastic News will inform her students on regular news and current events from sources that are easier to understand than YouTube, mainstream news channels or local news media. Brown also received a private donation.

Starting in the fall, Brown’s 70 students will receive monthly digital and print magazine subscriptions, which also will include comprehension questions and lessons in level-appropriate vocabulary.

“They don’t always understand what’s going on, and I like to be able to get them to understand it’s not just our part of the world we have to worry about,” she said.

Jamie Aguilar said the games from her project, “Littles Learning to Read,” will supplement literacy skills such as letter and sound recognition for her elementary students in reading centers and small-group intervention.

These materials will include tactile letters, build-a-word magnetic boards, a sentence board and a sound game, coming to a total $513.

“This is stuff that will last for years and years,” said Aguilar, who will be teaching her kindergarten students in first grade next year at Garfield. “And it’s fun, they think they’re just playing. They’re still actually learning.”

Aguilar said she’d received donations from Sonic’s matching funds for her project requests seven times since 2010.

“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic, said in a news release. “We express our gratitude to teachers like these, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time.”

Jennifer Brown at Carver and kindergarten teacher Tiffany Wilson at Coolidge also received donations from Sonic and Park Avenue.

Eleven EPS teachers — the most from Monroe, with three teachers — still are requesting funding for 12 other classroom projects on DonorsChoose.

Brown, at Emerson, said she regularly spends her own money twice a year for her students’ basic school supplies like pencils, notebooks and erasers — once in June and again in December, both when supplies are on sale.

“If I didn’t get the grants, I would’ve spent money out of my pocket to pay,” Brown said.