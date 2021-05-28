Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

How to Save on Sales Tax This Memorial Day Weekend

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend offers a chance to save some money for some appliances. The state's annual ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, May 29, and goes through midnight on Monday, May 31. A number of energy-efficient appliances qualify, from air conditioners to dishwashers, and there is no limit to...

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Home Appliances#Epa Watersense#Energy Star#Refrigerators#Clothes#Freezers Stoves#The Texas Comptroller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Shopping
News Break
EPA
Related
Mountain Ranch, CAPine Tree

Senders Market Ace Hardware’s Big Father’s Day Sale! Shop Local & Save!

Mountain Ranch, CA…In 1950, we started out as a family operation with Erich’s father and mother, August and Freida Sender, in a century-old adobe building. The upstairs was home to the Sender family, and the first floor included groceries, a meat market, a bar, and a small eating place called Opa’s Smokehouse. On Christmas morning in 1968, the old store was destroyed by fire. But in June 1969, Sender’s Market, Inc. was opened. Since that time, there have been many changes, including remodeling, expansion, and the addition of many employees. That’s also when we added the truss plant and purchased Sender’s Market Ace Hardware in Valley Springs. Today, we’re still family owned and still working hard to stock everything from pantry essentials to power tools. Whether you’ve got questions about the perfect cut of meat or the right kind of paint, our helpful, knowledgeable staff has you covered. Click on images below for larger versions.
Florence, SCSCNow

South Carolina sales tax free weekend set for Aug. 6-8

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina's annual sales tax holiday will happen four days after Florence One Schools students return to school. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that the sales tax holiday offering shoppers an opportunity to save the state sales tax and any applicable local taxes on computers and printers, clothes and shoes, school supplies and certain bed and bath items purchased in store or online would be held from Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Tax free weekend: Massachusetts legislature calls for Aug. 14-15 as 2021 dates for sales tax holiday

State lawmakers on Thursday agreed to schedule this year’s sales tax holiday for the weekend of August 14 and 15. A 2018 law that put the state’s minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday, when the 6.25 percent sales tax is waived for many purchases, an annual fixture and tasked the Legislature with picking an exact date each August.
EconomyWoodward News

June sales tax report

The June 2021 distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from April business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from April 16th to 30th and estimated sales from May 1st to the 15th.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

How much will doubling Austin's property tax exemption save homeowners?

Austin homeowners are finally getting some much-needed tax relief. The Austin City Council unanimously agreed to double the homestead exemption from 10% to 20%. The City of Austin says the typical homeowner has a home worth about $400,000 and is projected to save $141.06. “I'll take as much money as...
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

Lincoln County businesses thrive over Memorial Day weekend

According to reports from some locals and the county sheriff, so many vehicles frequented the Y service station over Memorial Day weekend that some pumps had more than four cars waiting to fuel up. It was so bad that many locals decided to turn around and go home instead of waiting for the pumps to […]
Lifestylesweetwaternow.com

Yellowstone Sees 50% Visitation Increase Over 2019 Memorial Day Weekend

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Park-wide vehicle entries through the Memorial Day weekend showed a 50 percent increase over the same weekend in 2019, according to a press release from the Yellowstone National Park Affairs Office. This year is compared to 2019 because in 2020, during the same time frame, only...
ShoppingPosted by
WRAL News

Walmart Deals for Days sale through June 23

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The big Walmart Deals for Days sale started on Sunday, June 20 and runs through Wednesday, June 23 with savings online and in participating stores!. The sale started at 7 pm on Sunday,...
Grocery & SupermaketOdessa American

Save your tax pennies

We go in and out of phases of pinching our pennies but these ideas never go out of style as they are pantry staples and so versatile. So weather you are spending or saving your tax return this year, these are wonderful value ingredients:. Canned Fish. Increase the amount of...
Income TaxPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

How can I reduce tax liability on this home sale?

Q. I bought a house in New Jersey in 2000 and lived in it as my primary residence until 2008 when I moved to Pennsylvania. I rented out the New Jersey house for the next 12 years — it was under water during the 2008 crash. I recently sold the property and the 2% estimated income tax was collected. I know I don’t meet the requirement for having lived in it as my primary residence for two of the last five years but is there anything that would reduce my income tax liability on the sale when I file my non-resident return?
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Kohl's announces 2-day sale to 'wow' summer shoppers

Kohl’s has just announced that it will be joining the biggest summer shopping event of the year along with three other behemoth retailers, Target, Walmart and Amazon. The company announced its new two-day Wow Deals event, which will be happening June 21-22. Kohl’s shoppers can expect to save big on home, toys, beauty and so much more. In the same vein as Walmart, deals will be available both in-store and online.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

TAX LIEN SALE NUMBER

PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED. To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to: JULIO MARROQUIN and RUTH GARCIA and REESE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES INC.
LifestylePCWorld

Save an extra 20% off this Qlik Sense course with code during our Father’s Day Sale

Data analytics and visualizations are a big part of business today, which is why Qlik Sense is the favored software choice. Despite its popularity, though, Qlik Sense isn’t exactly easy to use right out of the gate. That’s why we’re offering the Qlik Sense for Beginners Course at a remarkably low price, and especially during our Father’s Day Sale since you’ll save an extra 20 percent with code.
Menominee, MIMining Journal

Plant sale slated this weekend

MENOMINEE — West Shore Fishing Museum is holding a Heritage Plant Sale on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Central Time. Offered for sale will be perennials from the museum gardens that are ready to thrive in our climate. A wide variety of day lilies and many other bee-friendly choices will be available. This year there are no annuals or vegetables for sale.
Personal Financebattlegroundblog.com

Effective Tips To Save Money on Taxes

One of the important concerns for many of the people who are earning money through company means and through self employment means is to reduce the amount of expenditure that is being spent for the purpose of tax. If you want to get the best tax planning service then you can pop over to this website.
Davenport, IAscottcountyiowa.gov

2021 Annual Tax Sale

The tax sale will be held at 8:30 am on Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Scott County Board Room at the Scott County Administrative Center located at 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport, Iowa. Pre-registration required.