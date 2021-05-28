How to Save on Sales Tax This Memorial Day Weekend

Mountain Ranch, CA…In 1950, we started out as a family operation with Erich’s father and mother, August and Freida Sender, in a century-old adobe building. The upstairs was home to the Sender family, and the first floor included groceries, a meat market, a bar, and a small eating place called Opa’s Smokehouse. On Christmas morning in 1968, the old store was destroyed by fire. But in June 1969, Sender’s Market, Inc. was opened. Since that time, there have been many changes, including remodeling, expansion, and the addition of many employees. That’s also when we added the truss plant and purchased Sender’s Market Ace Hardware in Valley Springs. Today, we’re still family owned and still working hard to stock everything from pantry essentials to power tools. Whether you’ve got questions about the perfect cut of meat or the right kind of paint, our helpful, knowledgeable staff has you covered. Click on images below for larger versions.