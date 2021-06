With Father’s Day on the doorstep, it is important for this writer to move out of the third person and state how blessed his life has been because of a wonderful father. He passed this life more than 50 years ago, however, the road map, love, connection, and role model to emulate, have been more than many sons receive in a lifetime. More than to extol his virtues, my objective is to express thankfulness. He continues to be a guide. His wife, my mother, died much too early and left him with girls ages 14 and 12, and one son, not yet two years old. He proved his worth as a parent, often father and mother, with his work ethic, caring, and ability to perform family tasks not usually thought of as for the man of the house, and to do those tasks with humor, a sense of joy, and caring.