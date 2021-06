Who was the best offensive line coach in Steelers history?. This wouldn't seem to be a topic worth discussing let alone an issue of any real significance, especially for a franchise that in a few months will be kicking off its 89th season as a member of the National Football League. But within the boundaries of Steelers Nation over the last decade, the offensive line coach has become a high-profile individual, a lightning rod for criticism, and a man seen as having a great influence on whether the team has an effective offense.