Scattered showers and storms today, but dramatically cooler Saturday

Scattered showers moving through the area this morning. It’s mild and a bit more muggy to start the day. This afternoon we’ll dry out and see some sun breaking through the clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s late this afternoon. Tonight will be partly clear but some patchy fog may develop in spots by early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s and it will be feeling muggy.
NEW ORLEANS — Scattered showers and potential afternoon storms are expected today and this weekend. Building high pressure from our West, Gulf moisture, shifting winds and dry air tracking in from our North, aid in the development of widespread showers and potential storms. These light to fairly heavy storms shouldn't...
HARRISBURG — It will be a comfortable day today with some sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The humidity will be slightly higher as well. A few passing clouds will be around tonight with lows in the mid 60s. More humid weather sets in for Saturday with highs in...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! A typical summertime pattern is setting up across our area for the next seven days. On our Friday, we look to see another round of scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Storms may linger a bit longer after sunset, but expect a gradual decrease in activity after 9 p.m. High temperatures on our Friday look to climb into the upper-80s to low-90s.
Hot, humid, and scattered storms… It sounds like a typical June sort of forecast, because it is. Rain chances are slightly lower than recent days, but there will still be some pop-up storms that could impact your day. As we know, those storms can be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning. Coverage of those storms for your Friday is about 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid 90s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday in some parts of the region as we continue to see high humidity and easterly flow across South Florida. This typically brings the best chance for rain early in the day with more frequent breaks later in the day. This is exactly what we are expecting again on Friday.
Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s today with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon). Expect a summer-like weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 80s...
It will be a mainly dry day on Friday across Central Alabama with only a very small chance of a few isolated showers roughly west and south of a line from Hamilton to Tuscaloosa to Montgomery. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s to right around 90 degrees.
A marginal risk for strong to severe storms is possible for our entire viewing area for Saturday. Several waves of showers and storms will arrive starting late Friday night and lasting into Saturday. Scattered storms are forecast to lift across the area late tonight and into Saturday morning. If the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Scattered showers and storms will threaten northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Saturday. Heavy rain will be possible with the early morning round of showers and storms.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More rounds of rain are in the forecast for Saturday. Showers and even a thunderstorm or two are possible Saturday. The high will be 84 degrees. Rain chances continue to be in the forecast on Sunday with a high of 80 degrees. Look for more rain...
Enough on the rain! After several flood advisories and a flash flood warning today, we have more rain forecast Saturday. It is going to be scattered activity. It will not be all day rain. Where storms develop, there will be the potential for locally heavy rain. A tropical wave moves our way Sunday and Monday with an increase in tropical moisture. Rain chances will be higher Sunday and Monday, but there will be breaks in the rain. Warm and humid weather forecast through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday. It will not be quite as warm Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gulf moisture lifted by an inland-moving sea breeze will again result in scattered to numerous showers and t-storms today. Much like the last several days, rains will be under an inch for most, but localized hot spots of 1″ to 2″ or more will be possible. Highs should reach the low 90s in most neighborhoods before any rains develop.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning starts with humid conditions and temps near 70 degrees. You’ll notice a lot of moisture in the air the moment you step outside. Highs today will get a chance to make it into the mid 80s in these muggy conditions. Light southeast breeze at 5-15 mph.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is near Chicago this morning. It will track through southern Michigan this afternoon and evening. This will be the trigger for showers and storms today. The better chance comes this afternoon and west of Cleveland. Not expecting severe weather, but downpours certainly a threat.
Our last dry day for a while is ending across Middle Georgia, as humidity slowly works its way back into the area. Through the day tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure will continue to break down, which will allow for pop up showers and storms to form across the southeast.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Friday night. The greater chances for those storms appear to be along the I-55 corridor, although some cannot be ruled out across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Saturday looks to be warm with temperatures warming into the low 90′s. Scattered showers hang around throughout the morning and scattered storms linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will remain warm with chances for scattered showers and storms holding steady. We go into the work week with temperatures in the upper 80′s and afternoon storm chances. This pattern will stay with us throughout the week, with rain chances bumping up slightly as we enter next weekend. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 60′s and low 70′s.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is holding on over the SW Atlantic which will make for a decent weekend with generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the morning with some increase in cloudiness during the late afternoon. We will see winds out of the ESE at 10 mph which will keep the sea breeze close to the coast which will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms setting up along the coast once again.
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe storm produced a tornado across southern Carroll county. We are getting reports of trees and powerlines down and we will continue to monitor any new information from that area. The threat for severe storms and heavy rain shifts north overnight. As you make your weekend plans,...
Jacksonville, Fl — It’s not going to be a washout, but we’re facing another day with heavy bursts of rain. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking onshore winds, which may bring some light showers close to the coast this morning. “Closer to the I-95 corridor by the...