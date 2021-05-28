Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Tree dedication will remember West Sparta historian

By The LCN Staff
The Daily News Online
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of West Sparta will dedicate a flowering crabapple tree at the town park on June 4 in memory of longtime historian David Palmer. The park is behind the West Sparta Town Hall, 8302 Kysorville-Byersville Rd., Dansville. The dedication is scheduled for 6 p.m. and precedes the start of the town’s “Music in the Park” summer concert series, which begins at 7 p.m.

www.thedailynewsonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Dance#Sparta#The Dedication#Historian#Town#Kelly S Old Timers#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Valley Stream, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Village remembers Paul Brown with bench and tree dedication

On June 5, friends and family of longtime Valley Stream resident Paul Brown gathered at Hendrickson Park for a bench and tree dedication ceremony in his memory. Brown, a former village trustee, had passed away in October due to complications from Covid-19. Those who knew him well believed a bench in the park he loved spending time would be a fitting memorial for the man who touched so many lives in the community.
Politicssoutheastiowaunion.com

Fairfield arts center dedicates tree to former employee

FAIRFIELD — The staff at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center has planted a tree outside the building to commemorate their colleague Brian MacQueen, who died earlier this year. At the base of the tree is a stone monument dedicated to MacQueen that reads “Your light shines upon us and...
Kimmell, INEvening Star

Historical tour to spotlight Sparta Cemetery

KIMMELL — The Noble County Genealogical Society will host a Cemetery Walk on Monday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event will be held at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, located at 2687 U.S. 33, approximately one-quarter mile south of Kimmell. The first burial in Sparta Cemetery was in 1882....
Environmentthelcn.com

West Sparta seeks volunteers for roadside clean-up days

WEST SPARTS – The Town of West Sparta is organizing roadside clean-up days for June 12 and 13. The town is looking for volunteers to help in the effort. Bags will be provided. Clean-up sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on June 12 and 13. Volunteers are encouraged...
Magoffin County, KYsalyersvilleindependent.com

FC names parks, honors historian

SALYERSVILLE – The Magoffin County Fiscal Court met in special session on Tuesday, holding the first reading of an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance, approving the lease for the senior citizens center and officially naming two county parks. In the June 22 meeting, the fiscal court approved the first...
Sparta Township, NJspartaindependent.com

Where in Sparta?

Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue. “This week’s clue is on Glen Road (Bear preventing wildfires),” writes David Babani of Sparta. Other Spartans to get the answer right are Jerry Mandelbaum, Maximilian DiLauro, and Jon McWiggles. Kudos also to...
Kingston, MAWicked Local

Farewell to a valued historian

KINGSTON – Jack Burrey was one of the chosen few on board Baclaju for the historic launching of Kingston’s tribute to its shipbuilding history. While boat-building wasn’t his original area of expertise, the retired architect spent countless hours with Baclaju, always willing to provide an update on the process behind the craft’s restoration.
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Old house, young historians

COLFAX — Thirty-five Colfax kindergarteners descended on Perkins House to learn about history. Five different stations were set inside and outside of the Perkins House to entertain children with the experiences of grinding coffee beans on vintage grinders, slingshots firing ping pong balls, beating rugs with beaters and brooms, and washing clothes in a wash tub.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Jonathan Amerault remembered at bench dedication ceremony

Jonathan Amerault will be remembered by those who knew him as many things: a good friend, a talented engineer and an avid hiker. But one of his greatest legacies, according to his family, is his dedication to service. On Sunday, nearly nine months after his death, about two dozen people,...
Mineral County, WVTimes West Virginian

Mineral County to dedicate trees to Gold Star families

BURLINGTON — Fifty-five young apple trees of different varieties have recently been planted in a cleared-off area at Larenim Park near Burlington, Mineral County. These are not just any apple trees, however. Each one of them represents one of West Virginia’s 55 counties. But even that isn’t what really makes...
Politics895thelake.ca

Call Made To Cancel Canada Day Celebration

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation Chief Vernon Redsky did not mince words in a letter sent to Mayor Dan Reynard, Kenora City Council and the City of Kenora following the mass unmarked graves at former Residential School sites across the country. Chief Redsky says that City leadership have often spoke...
Educationpaeaonline.org

DEI Student Town Hall: July 12

Help PAEA Create a More Inclusive Culture and Safer Learning Environments. In the past year, PAEA has taken steps toward providing a safe space for students to share their stories, experiences, and feelings on the racism that continues to pervade the fabric of the country. Students offered important solutions for creating a more inclusive culture and safer learning environments. Students also expressed a deep desire to continue conversations and create opportunities for dialogue with their peers and program officials. In response, we want to continue to advance the conversation around PAEA’s efforts to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in PA education and workforce. The PAEA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Student Town Hall on Monday, July 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET will provide a platform and space for students to express their feelings and experiences to provide vision for how we move forward. Interested students can register for the town hall via Zoom. This event is a space specifically reserved for student discussion, and we ask that only PA students register for this conversation. We look forward to discussing your ideas on how to advance the profession.
Visual Artthejacksonpress.org

The equestrian statue of Edward Horner

The equestrian statue of Edward Horner stands inside St Andrew’s Church in the village of Mells in Somerset, south-western England. The sculpture was designed by the architect Sir Edwin Lutyens and executed by the equestrian painter and war artist Alfred Munnings. It is a memorial to Edward Horner, who died of wounds in the First World War. Edward Horner was the only surviving son and heir of Sir John and Lady Frances Horner of Mells Manor and a member of an extended upper-class social group known as the Coterie, many of whom were killed in the war. Lutyens was a friend of the Horner family, having designed buildings and structures for them since the beginning of the 20th century. For Horner’s memorial, Lutyens designed the plinth himself, and engaged Munnings for the latter’s first public work of sculpture. The statue is a bronze of a cavalry officer on horseback, bare-headed, with his helmet and sword on the horse’s saddle.
Burleson, TXburlesontx.com

City Dedicates Tree in Honor of Jim Bailey

On June 19, 2021, the City of Burleson honored former City Councilmember Jim Bailey by dedicating a red oak tree at Bailey Lake Park in his name. Jim Bailey was born in Marshfield, Missouri, on June 19, 1933. After graduating from Marshfield High School in 1951, he served four years with the U.S. Coast Guard. In January 1970, he married his favorite dancing partner, Bettie. After the service, Bailey studied to be an Electronic Engineer which brought him to Texas where he worked for General Dynamics for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Historian author to speak at museum

Old Independence Regional Museum is pleased to announce that author Freda Cruse Hardison will be the June “Happy Hour with a Historian,” joining us to discuss her newest book Birth of the Ozarks 1794-1839 Trail of Tears. This event is open to the public. The book features events in our...
Sparta, MOksgf.com

Sparta Receives Grant To Revitalize Downtown

City leaders of Sparta will host a town hall meeting tonight to discuss a grant awarded to the community. The organization Missouri Main Street Connection awarded $30,000 to help revitalize the downtown portion of Sparta. The city says it will provide a 40% match for the grant. The town hall...
EntertainmentAdvocate Messenger

Brass Band Festival: Remembering Jim Rankin’s dedication, service

This article focusing on longtime Brass Band Festival volunteer Jim Rankin was published in the Advocate-Messenger in 2009. Rankin died Dec. 13, 2020. You may not have seen Jim Rankin much during the Great American Brass Band Festival over the years, but he has been an integral part of everything that goes on at the event since its inception two decades ago.
Sparta, WInews8000.com

Butterfest continues in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – You ‘butter’ not miss the fun in Monroe County this weekend. Sparta’s Butterfest is continuing today with a full slate of events. Community members bring the tradition back to life. “Last night we had quite a few turn out even though the heat was pretty, pretty...