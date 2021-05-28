Cancel
Mental Health

‘Am I Too Sensitive?’

By J.P. Brammer
thecut.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a crybaby. I’m sensitive as hell! I cry at the drop of a hat! I’m thinking about all the things that upset me right now as I’m writing this and I’m about to cry. I wish I were kidding, but I’m not. I cry at everything. I cry over how much my cats have grown. I cry over injustice. I’ve always struggled between hating myself for it and telling myself that It’s Okay to Cry (SOPHIE, 2017). I know it’s partly due to my mental illness and other conditions, but I still struggle. It feels like I’m giving in — to what, I don’t know.

