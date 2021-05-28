‘Am I Too Sensitive?’

I’m 24 years old. I have 2 kids (1) & (3) and currently pregnant- due in 3 months. My partner (25) plays games 24/7 with his friends.- wakes up and turns the console on and is on it till he eventually falls asleep at night. Spends zero time with us. I do everything alone for the kids. If he isn’t playing games he’s constantly glued to his phone messaging his friends and if he’s not doing that then he’s out with them. I haven’t been out in a very long time. He goes to the pub every weekend. He will drop the plans we have for his friends. The kids ask to play games or go park and he says he’s playing with friends and it’s his time. I try to plan things as a family and he says last minute his friends have invited him out and he can’t let them down. He now plays football with his friends every week but it upsets me that he can’t take the kids to the park and play football with them. He gets annoyed when I try tell him how I feel. I struggle to go out on my own with 2 children especially as my 1 year old constantly wants to be held. I tell him I feel left out and it’s not fair that he’s out so much while I’m in doors 24/7 and he says I will never meet his friends & I’m selfish, controlling & toxic when I don’t actually have a problem with him going out but he gets excited to go out with friends but plans nothing as a family or for just the 2 of us. When I said to him he shouldn’t be cancelling our plans for his friends he also says ‘there are single mums out there doing it alone so I’m sure you can’. Why is it fair he gets to go out when he pleases and I don’t? I haven’t been out on my own since I had my first child. I have been feeling so down and had no support. I feel he takes advantage of me when I am pregnant and sees it as he can do what he wants. Any advice guys?