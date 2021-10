It's Cybersecurity Awareness Month! Each October, the nonprofit National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) come together to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity in the United States. This year, each week in October has a designated theme. The overarching theme is "Do your part. #BeCyberSmart." The theme stresses the importance of maintaining stringent online privacy practices, such as using a password manager to store your unique, complex passwords. You should also use a VPN while browsing online.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO