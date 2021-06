Well, while the bad news is “the 2021 Atlanta Braves season,” the good news is that Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup, as is Guillermo Heredia. This is pretty much the “normal” lineup the Braves have been rolling with, though Austin Riley appears to have usurped the cleanup spot from Abraham Almonte once again. As a result, this is once again a novel lineup for the Braves, even though they’ve used this same corps of players in the starting eight for eight games already, making it the most common defensive arrangement they’ve deployed all season.