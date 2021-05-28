Cancel
Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not travel with the national team to a pre-European Championship training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19, the Dutch soccer association said Friday. The Valencia goalkeeper is symptom-free and medical staff are closely monitoring his condition. “As soon as it is medically responsible,...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
