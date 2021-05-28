Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19

Luka Modric and Vedran Corluka are both 35 years old, they are Croatians and their paths have crossed their entire lives. First at Dinamo Zagreb, then at Tottenham and always in the national team, with which they debuted almost at the same time, in 2006. Since then, they have not missed a major tournament, although with one difference: Corluka has already played a side and now acts as an assistant in the band while Modric continues to shine his light on the pitch. At the moment, he does not intend to leave. Other references from that wardrobe did, such as Rakitic, Mandzukic or Corluka himself, after reaching the (almost) top in the 2018 World Cup, a historic runner-up for the Balkan country, but neither that success nor the passage of time have yet satisfied to the Madrid player. As in his club, with which he has just renewed for another campaign, Modric also wants more with Croatia.