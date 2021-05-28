Cancel
Public Health

‘Too Early to Say’ Whether UK Can End COVID Restrictions on Schedule, Says Health Sec

By Victoria Friedman
Big Hollywood
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Secretary Matt Hancock said that it was “too early to say” if the end of COVID-19 restrictions will come on June 21st as scheduled. Mr Hancock made the remarks amidst the latest government figures revealing that up to three-quarters of new Chinese coronavirus cases are the Indian variant. Another mutant strain has also been found in the UK, first identified in Thailand, the government says.

Matt Hancock
Kwasi Kwarteng
India
U.K.
Public Health
Germany
Thailand
Coronavirus
China
Egypt
