‘Too Early to Say’ Whether UK Can End COVID Restrictions on Schedule, Says Health Sec

The UK has obtained enough Pfizer Covid vaccines to immunise all children aged 12 and above, Matt Hancock has told MPs.The health secretary said experts were considering “very carefully” whether the UK’s vaccination programme will be widened to include children, with a decision expected within two months.During an address at the Commons, Mr Hancock told MPs the final call would likely be made by the end of July – by which time the government is expected to have invited all those aged 18 and over to receive a jab. Highlighting that research showed the vaccines were safe, Mr Hancock...